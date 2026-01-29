Manchester United copies Arsenal in new off-field deal

Manchester United are set to develop its own Crown-style television series, following the success enjoyed by Arsenal with their All or Nothing documentary. The move reflects the growing interest among elite football clubs in offering behind-the-scenes access to supporters and expanding their global reach through long-form media projects.

Arsenal and Manchester City are two high-profile clubs that have already released their own television series, both of which proved highly successful. Arsenal’s All or Nothing, in particular, has been widely regarded as one of the most effective and engaging shows produced by a football club. Its popularity has helped demonstrate the commercial and branding potential such projects can deliver when executed effectively.

Arsenal’s Influence and Media Success

The Gunners have used their series to showcase key moments from recent seasons, providing supporters with detailed insight into the inner workings of the club. Each episode has delivered substantial content, allowing fans to better understand the challenges, personalities, and pressures involved at the highest level of the game. The success of the show has also highlighted Arsenal’s ability to connect with audiences beyond matchdays.

Mikel Arteta has overseen some impressive periods during the seasons featured, and the team’s performances have contributed to the appeal of the series. Arsenal’s approach has shown how a well-produced documentary can strengthen engagement while also generating significant revenue. Other clubs across the continent have followed a similar path, launching their own shows and benefiting financially from the increased exposure.

Manchester United’s Planned Series

Manchester United now believe they can replicate that success. With one of the largest fanbases in world football, the club sees strong potential demand for a series offering unprecedented access. According to Football Insider, United have reached an agreement with Lionsgate to produce a Crown-style television series, marking a significant step into this form of storytelling.

The project has been inspired in part by Arsenal’s achievements with All or Nothing, and United are confident their own story will resonate with viewers. The club believe their scale, history, and global appeal will help them attract a substantial audience. As football clubs continue to explore new ways of engaging supporters, United’s move signals how influential Arsenal’s success in this area has become.