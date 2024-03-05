Manchester United could beat Arsenal to sign coveted striker

Arsenal could miss out on Victor Osimhen to Premier League rival Manchester United.

The Gunners have been monitoring the in-form Nigerian over the last few months as he demonstrates that he is currently one of the best players in the world.

Osimhen has been in exceptional form and appears destined to play in the Premier League next season.

The Nigerian is attracting interest from top clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Arsenal will have to choose between signing him and Ivan Toney in the summer, with Viktor Gyokeres also emerging as an option.

However, Osimhen, who plays in a top league and has won a league title, stands out as one of the best players Arsenal could add to their squad.

A report on Independent Sport suggests that Manchester United is also eyeing Osimhen, and the Red Devils are eager to secure his signature.

They view him as a different profile compared to Rasmus Hojlund, their current option, and Osimhen might be open to the move if United meets his asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in the world in the last few weeks since he returned from the AFCON.

The Nigerian will make us better in attack and we should consider adding him to our group if we have the funds.

