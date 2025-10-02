Manchester United could bring Arsenal idol back to England

When Cesc Fabregas decided to leave Barcelona and return to the Premier League, his initial preference was to rejoin Arsenal. However, the Gunners declined the opportunity, and the midfielder subsequently became a pivotal figure at Chelsea. Now, Fabregas could be set for another return to England, this time not as a player but as a manager.

The former Spain international has been excelling in his current role at Como, where his work has drawn significant attention. His managerial progress has been noted by several observers, and speculation has now linked him with a potential move to Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Managerial Situation

As reported by Inews, the Red Devils could part ways with Ruben Amorim, either through dismissal or resignation. Should this occur, several candidates are believed to be under consideration to take charge at Old Trafford, with Fabregas named among them. The club has reportedly been monitoring his progress in Italy and views him as a young manager with the tactical intelligence and vision to restore Manchester United to previous levels of success.

The possibility of Fabregas being appointed has added intrigue to the managerial landscape in the Premier League. His reputation as a player was built on technical excellence, leadership and creativity, qualities he now appears to be transferring into his coaching career. United’s interest suggests that his work at Como has not gone unnoticed and that he is increasingly being viewed as a coach capable of handling the pressures of a top club.

Arsenal’s Position and Fabregas’s Prospects

At Arsenal, the situation is very different. The Gunners are fully committed to Mikel Arteta, who has established himself as one of the most promising managers in Europe. As a former player himself, Arteta has successfully transformed Arsenal into a competitive side, and the club’s faith in him means there is no managerial vacancy at the Emirates.

This reality makes it unlikely that Fabregas will manage Arsenal in the near future, despite his long-standing ties with the club. Instead, his managerial career could see him establish himself at another Premier League side before any possibility arises at the Emirates.

For now, Arsenal supporters will continue to back Arteta’s project, while Fabregas’s future appears increasingly tied to the next chapter in Manchester United’s managerial story. Whatever unfolds, Fabregas is clearly carving out a strong reputation in coaching, and his next move will be closely watched across European football.

