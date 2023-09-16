Manchester United could challenge Arsenal for Serie A winner

Manchester United is currently grappling with a winger issue that might necessitate their foray into the transfer market for a new player. Interestingly, they are eyeing a player whom Arsenal had expressed interest in during the previous transfer window.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had an outstanding season at Napoli, was linked with a move to Arsenal during the last transfer window. However, the deal did not materialise, and he remained with the Italian club as Arsenal pursued other transfer targets.

Kvaratskhelia continues to be regarded as one of the top wingers in Europe, and Arsenal could still be considering a move for him. However, a recent report on Football365 has unveiled Manchester United’s keen interest in securing his signature.

United currently faces a situation where Jadon Sancho and Antony are unavailable, potentially necessitating the addition of a new winger to their squad. As a result, Kvaratskhelia has emerged as their primary target, setting the stage for a potential showdown with Arsenal over the acquisition of the Georgian winger.

Kvaratskhelia was a key reason Napoli won the Italian league last season and will surely move to a bigger club in the near future.

The winger will add some value to our squad, but the entrance of United into the race means we will pay a lot of money to earn his signature, and we probably also have to convince him of his importance if he joins.

