Manchester United could hijack Arsenal’s move for top forward

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Benjamin Sesko, despite Arsenal currently being considered the frontrunners for his signature.

The RB Leipzig forward is one of the most sought-after young strikers in European football, and Arsenal have been working on a deal to secure his services ahead of the 2024–25 season. Mikel Arteta’s side appears to have prioritised Sesko over a move for Viktor Gyökeres, although some supporters have expressed concerns over that decision.

Arsenal Lead the Race

Arsenal have already opened talks with RB Leipzig and are looking to reach an agreement for Sesko’s transfer. The striker has emerged as a primary target as the Gunners seek to strengthen their attacking line. With doubts surrounding the long-term futures of current centre-forwards, the addition of Sesko would add a more physical and clinical presence in the final third.

According to Metro Sport, Manchester United have now joined the race after missing out on Liam Delap. The Old Trafford club is reportedly eager to bring in a new striker and sees Sesko as an ideal candidate to fill that role.

United’s Advantage in the Pursuit

United may have a slight edge due to their internal connections with the player. Christopher Vivell, currently involved at United, was instrumental in Sesko’s early development, having scouted and signed him for RB Salzburg when the forward was just 16 years old in Slovenia. They will hope that this relationship can prove pivotal in convincing the striker to choose Manchester over North London.

Sesko has enjoyed a strong campaign in the Bundesliga and is widely regarded as one of the most promising young forwards in Europe. While Arsenal remain in a favourable position in the negotiations, the player has not yet given any public assurances regarding his next destination.

As a result, both clubs remain in contention, and the final decision may come down to contract terms, the promise of regular game time, and the overall sporting project offered by either side.

