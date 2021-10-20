Manchester United decides on the future of Arsenal target

Manchester United has decided to loan out Arsenal target, Donny van de Beek for the second half of this season.

Todofichajes reported earlier that the Gunners remain keen on a move for the Dutchman and they will make an offer for him in the January transfer window.

At that time, it wasn’t clear if United would send him out on loan for the second half of next season even though he has struggled for playing time at the club.

The Red Devils have now made that decision and Fichajes.net says they are focused on keeping him in the Premier League.

The report says they will allow the former Ajax man to spend the second half of the campaign away from Old Trafford, but they don’t want him to leave England.

This makes it very easy for Arsenal to sign him and the Gunners need midfield cover for the new year.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny would both represent their countries at the AFCON.

Van de Beek would be the ideal replacement for both players and he showed during his time at Ajax that he is one of the best midfielders in Europe.

The report also adds that United will consider selling him if a club offers at least 40m euros for his signature.