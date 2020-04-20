Manchester United drop interest in La Liga ace, door left open for Arsenal

In a boost to Arsenal’s pursuit, Manchester United have dropped out of the race to sign James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has been a target of top English sides ahead of the summer transfer window as Real Madrid looks to offload him when the next transfer window opens.

He has struggled to be a favourite at the Bernabeu since he moved there in 2014 and he spent the two seasons before this campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

He returned last summer and has featured just 13 times for Los Blancos this season. The former European champions appear keen to cut their losses and sell him while they can.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all at one time or another been linked with a move for the former AS Monaco man.

However, a report from Sky Sports via Sun Sports is claiming that United no longer have an interest in signing the Colombian.

It claims that the Red Devils have turned their attention to Jadon Sancho, who will cost them a ton of money.

Arsenal is looking for more quality in their midfield as Mesut Ozil seems to have his best years behind him.

The report further claims that Mikel Arteta believes that Rodriguez still has some more years to play at the top and that he can do a job for the Gunners.