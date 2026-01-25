Manchester United ended an impressive Arsenal run after 83 games

Manchester United earned a stunning three goals to two victory against Arsenal at the Emirates, a result that will delight the Red Devils and leave the Gunners facing renewed questions. The outcome followed United’s win over Manchester City in their previous match, a warning sign that they would pose a serious threat despite Arsenal’s strong position in the league.

Arsenal have led the Premier League standings for a long period and understand what is required to become champions of England. Home matches are usually non-negotiable in a title race, regardless of the opponent.

United show growing belief

United arrived in north London with a new sense of belief, built on recent results and improved performances. That confidence was evident as the match unfolded. While Arsenal worked hard and showed intent, United demonstrated resilience and composure, qualities that allowed them to remain competitive even when under pressure.

By the final whistle, United had achieved a statement victory in front of a stunned home crowd. The result underlined that they are no longer a side to be dismissed lightly and that their recent progress is tangible. Winning at the Emirates is a significant achievement and one that signals a shift in how this United team should be viewed by rivals.

A rare setback for Arsenal

For Arsenal, the defeat carried additional significance beyond the immediate loss of points. The Emirates was left silent as United ended the Gunners’ long-standing defensive record. The Red Devils brought an end to Arsenal’s 83-match run of not conceding as many as three goals in a league game.

The last time Arsenal conceded three or more league goals was against Luton Town in December 2023, a match they still managed to win four goals to three, as reported by Premier League Productions. This latest setback, however, came without a positive outcome to soften the blow.

The result serves as a reminder of the fine margins in a title race. Arsenal know that defeats at home can be costly, while Manchester United will take confidence from a performance that suggests they are once again capable of influencing the biggest matches.