Manchester United enter the race for Arsenal target after Ronaldo’s exit

Manchester United will now compete with Arsenal for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic as the striker continues to attract the attention of top European clubs.

Vlahovic has been on Arsenal’s radar since he played at Fiorentina, and his move to Juve has still not stopped them from eyeing a move for him.

Mikel Arteta believes he is the man to lead his team’s attack now and in the future, which has made them continue to find ways to buy him.

With Gabriel Jesus now injured, Vlahovic will be a solid replacement for the former Manchester City man, but there is more competition for his signature now.

A report in The Daily Mail reveals Manchester United is now eyeing a move for him as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just departed Old Trafford.

They consider Vlahovic one man who can wear their shirt and bang in the goals for them in the long-term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in the world, so we do not expect other clubs not to target him until he leaves Juve.

If we still want him in our team, United’s interest should make us move faster in our bid to buy him, but we must expect to spend a lot of money to add him to our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson talks about playing more, his contract and Arsenal DNA…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids