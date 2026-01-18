Manchester United get boost ahead of the Arsenal game

Manchester United will be Arsenal’s next opponents in the Premier League as the Gunners look to return to winning ways as quickly as possible. It represents a challenging fixture at a crucial point in the season, particularly given Arsenal’s recent struggles for consistency and the renewed confidence within the United camp.

Arsenal remain determined to maintain their position at the top of the table and will continue to work relentlessly to ensure the chasing pack does not close the gap. Staying ahead is never straightforward, and while the teams below them have also dropped points, Arsenal are aware that they must start converting performances into victories again. Prolonged failure to win could leave them vulnerable and may begin to affect confidence during this decisive phase of the campaign.

United pose a significant challenge

Manchester United will provide a serious test of Arsenal’s title credentials. The Red Devils arrive buoyed by a high-profile victory over Manchester City this weekend, a result that underlined their quality and resurgence. That performance has added belief within their squad and serves as a warning to Arsenal that they cannot afford any lapses in concentration.

United’s physicality, pace, and ability to capitalise on key moments make them dangerous opponents, especially in a fixture of this magnitude. For Arsenal, this match is about more than just three points. It is an opportunity to reassert control, respond positively to recent results, and demonstrate resilience under pressure.

Mazraoui boost ahead of key clash

United have also received timely team news ahead of the encounter, which could further complicate matters for Arsenal. According to Manchester Evening News, Noussair Mazraoui is expected to be available for selection. The defender has been representing Morocco and featured in the AFCON final today, but is understood to have sufficient time to recover and be ready for the Arsenal match.

His return would strengthen United’s options and provide additional depth at the back. For Arsenal, this development adds another layer of difficulty to an already demanding fixture. As they prepare for the challenge, the Gunners know that winning matches at this stage is essential. With pressure mounting and rivals watching closely, the visit of Manchester United could prove to be a defining moment in their season.