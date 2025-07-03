Manchester United gives up beating Arsenal to sign goal machine

Manchester United are one of the clubs challenging Arsenal for the signature of Viktor Gyökeres in this transfer window. The Swedish forward is expected to leave Sporting Club before the window closes and is actively seeking a move.

While his teammates have returned to pre-season training, Gyökeres has been granted additional time off as he attempts to resolve his future. He is due to report back next week, but his preference is to resume training at Arsenal or another club. He wants to leave Sporting as soon as possible.

Sporting have no issue allowing him to depart this summer, but they are demanding a substantial fee before sanctioning any move.

United’s Withdrawal Opens the Door for Arsenal

Manchester United had believed they stood a strong chance of securing his signature, in part due to the possibility of reuniting him with former manager Rúben Amorim. However, despite those ties, Gyökeres is reportedly set on joining Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, United have now accepted that they will not be able to sign the striker and have turned their attention to Ollie Watkins instead.

“It is great that United is now out of the way, but we need to make the move happen by reaching an agreement with Sporting Club soon,” a source stated.

Urgency Required as Market Remains Competitive

Arsenal’s position has been strengthened by United’s withdrawal, but the deal is far from complete. Sporting’s insistence on a high transfer fee remains the main obstacle. The longer the situation remains unresolved, the greater the risk that another club could enter the race and present a competitive offer.

If Arsenal are serious about adding Gyökeres to their squad, swift action will be needed to prevent another suitor from stepping in. The striker is clearly eager to leave, and his interest in Arsenal provides the club with a unique advantage they must now capitalise on.

Failure to conclude a deal quickly could see the opportunity slip away in a highly competitive market.

