Manchester United is challenging Arsenal for African superstar

Ademola Lookman is a player attracting significant interest and is expected to leave Atalanta during the current transfer window. The Nigerian international has enjoyed a successful spell with the Italian side and was recently named African Footballer of the Year, a recognition that followed his impressive performances in Europe. This included a remarkable hat-trick in the final of the 2024 Europa League, helping Atalanta secure the title.

Lookman, who was born and raised in England, initially made a name for himself after breaking through at Charlton. A return to the Premier League appears likely, especially as he is now a more developed and mature player compared to his earlier stints with Everton and Fulham, where he struggled to find consistent form.

Premier League Clubs Monitor Lookman

Atalanta entrusted him with more responsibility, and he responded with decisive contributions. That growth has made him an attractive option for English clubs, particularly Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen their attacking line-up this summer. According to Caught Offside, Arsenal believe Lookman could be a valuable addition to their squad.

However, they are not alone in their pursuit. Manchester United are also reportedly keen on signing the forward. As cited by the same source, United are expected to make changes to their squad after falling short in the Europa League and see Lookman as a player who could help improve their fortunes.

A Proven Performer Ready for the Next Step

Lookman has demonstrated that he can perform on big occasions and his recent success suggests he could thrive in the Premier League if given another opportunity. His ability to play across the front line, coupled with his pace and direct approach, makes him a versatile asset for any top side.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United recognise his potential, and the coming weeks could be decisive in determining his next move. Lookman’s return to English football may offer him the platform to continue his upward trajectory and contribute meaningfully at the highest level.

