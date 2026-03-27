Manchester United is considering a move for Arsenal star

Myles Lewis-Skelly could leave Arsenal at the end of the season, with growing speculation linking him to a move to Manchester United. The defender was a regular starter for the Gunners last term, but his role has diminished significantly during the current campaign.

Having lost his place early in the season, he has struggled to re-establish himself in the starting lineup. He now finds himself behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, which has limited his opportunities for regular football.

Uncertain Future at Arsenal

Arsenal were reportedly reluctant to allow him to leave during the January transfer window, choosing to retain him as part of the squad for the remainder of the season. However, his situation has not improved significantly, and questions continue to surround his long-term future at the club.

As reported by Sportsview, Manchester United has now expressed interest in signing the young defender. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad and view Lewis-Skelly as a player who could contribute positively to their long-term plans.

Decision Hinges on Game Time

In the coming weeks, additional clubs may enter the race for his signature, further complicating the situation. For the player, the priority will be securing consistent playing time, which has been limited at Arsenal this season.

A move away would only be logical if it guarantees greater opportunities on the pitch. Leaving a club of Arsenal’s stature without the prospect of regular football elsewhere would offer little benefit to his development.

Arsenal, for their part, are unlikely to stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive. If Manchester United meet the club’s valuation, a transfer could materialise, potentially providing Lewis-Skelly with the fresh start he needs to revive his progress and re-establish himself at the highest level.