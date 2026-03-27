Manchester United is considering a move for Arsenal star

Myles Lewis-Skelly could leave Arsenal at the end of the season, with growing speculation linking him to a move to Manchester United. The defender was a regular starter for the Gunners last term, but his role has diminished significantly during the current campaign.
Having lost his place early in the season, he has struggled to re-establish himself in the starting lineup. He now finds himself behind Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, which has limited his opportunities for regular football.
Uncertain Future at Arsenal
Arsenal were reportedly reluctant to allow him to leave during the January transfer window, choosing to retain him as part of the squad for the remainder of the season. However, his situation has not improved significantly, and questions continue to surround his long-term future at the club.
As reported by Sportsview, Manchester United has now expressed interest in signing the young defender. The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their squad and view Lewis-Skelly as a player who could contribute positively to their long-term plans.
Decision Hinges on Game Time
In the coming weeks, additional clubs may enter the race for his signature, further complicating the situation. For the player, the priority will be securing consistent playing time, which has been limited at Arsenal this season.
A move away would only be logical if it guarantees greater opportunities on the pitch. Leaving a club of Arsenal’s stature without the prospect of regular football elsewhere would offer little benefit to his development.
Arsenal, for their part, are unlikely to stand in his way should a suitable offer arrive. If Manchester United meet the club’s valuation, a transfer could materialise, potentially providing Lewis-Skelly with the fresh start he needs to revive his progress and re-establish himself at the highest level.
Absolute dross.
When he broke through last season, people overlooked at his weaknesses.
Those still exist , hence why he hasn’t played as much as its liability.
It’s also part of his development. The English media used to say foden should leave because pep doesnt play him. Not understanding observing is part of the learning. Watching kdb, silva, gundogan etc knowing what he is expected.
You have had Alan Smith talk crap, Ian Wright question why he isnt playing but knowing full well he isnt accomplished at lb as hincapie and calafiori are.
Yes he should have had more game time in midfield which arteta has stated his future is at.
The problem is all these journalists and ex players were hoping he would be the solution for lb for the national team – thats all they care about …. sorry but arsenal pay him, have developed him , the priority is the club. Making himself a consistent performer and breaking into the first 11. If we had solely focused on his development and he was given more games , more than likely we would have conceded and probably lost more.
It depends on the plan that Arteta has for him. If the plan is for him to develop his midfield skills, then, he should be patient. My problem is that the same is happening to Nwaneri. I hope it’s for the best for both of them.