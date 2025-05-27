Manchester United is getting serious about signing Arsenal target

Bryan Mbeumo was one of the Premier League’s standout attackers this season, and it would be no surprise if he departed Brentford ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Cameroonian forward has shown exceptional form, particularly after the departure of Ivan Toney, stepping up as a consistent performer for his club.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and several top-flight clubs are now closely monitoring his situation as the summer transfer window opens. Mbeumo was linked with a move to Arsenal during the January window, but the Gunners chose not to pursue the interest with any urgency at that time.

Arsenal’s Missed Opportunity in January

Now, Arsenal have another chance to secure Mbeumo’s services. He presents a compelling alternative to Rodrygo, who remains a far more expensive and complex target. With his proven Premier League experience and goal-scoring ability, Mbeumo could provide immediate impact without requiring the significant adaptation time that often comes with players arriving from abroad.

However, Arsenal are not alone in their interest. According to a report from Caught Offside, Manchester United have now entered the race for Mbeumo, and they appear prepared to act swiftly. After a disappointing season that saw them fall short in the Europa League and narrowly avoid further embarrassment in the domestic campaign, United are set for a significant rebuild.

Urgency Required from the Gunners

Ruben Amorim, who is expected to be backed in the transfer market, is reportedly keen to bring Mbeumo to Old Trafford. This puts added pressure on Arsenal, who are currently focusing their attention on recruiting a new striker. This delay in pursuing Mbeumo could prove costly if rivals continue to move more decisively.

The winger’s pace, creativity and work ethic would make him an excellent addition to Arsenal’s attacking line. With the club seeking to challenge for major honours next season, adding depth and quality in wide positions will be crucial.

If Arsenal truly view Mbeumo as a serious target, they must act soon. Delays could see him join a Premier League rival, weakening Arsenal’s own chances while strengthening those of a direct competitor.

