Manchester United is leading the race for a player Arsenal also wants

Manchester United is now leading the race for Christopher Nkunku.

The RB Leipzig star has attracted the attention of Arsenal for a long time now, as he continues to shine in Germany.

The Sun maintains the Gunners are keen to add him to their squad even though they face serious competition for his signature.

Leipzig is also desperate to keep hold of him beyond the current campaign, and he continues to prove to be their most important player.

United is Arsenal’s main competitor for his signature, and Todofichajes says the Red Devils are currently leading the race.

The report claims they are planning for life without Paul Pogba and consider Nkunku the ideal replacement for the World Cup winner.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Competing with Manchester United for a player should not be so tough for Arsenal.

This is because both clubs are currently struggling to stay relevant in England and are battling for a place in the top four.

However, because he would leave his present employer only after this season ends, the club that finishes in the Champions League spot will likely win the race.

If we can secure a place in the UCL, it would be easier to sign Nkunku and other top players.