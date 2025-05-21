Manchester United is now ahead of Arsenal in the race for goal machine

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs expressing strong interest in a summer move for Viktor Gyökeres, as the Swedish forward appears increasingly likely to leave Sporting Club.

Gyökeres has been a standout performer for the Portuguese side, consistently delivering goals and proving instrumental to their success. His form over two seasons in Portugal has solidified his reputation as a top-class striker, with many viewing him as fully developed and capable of excelling at a higher level.

Arsenal and United Among Contenders for Prolific Striker

Arsenal are believed to be seeking a reliable forward to lead their line next season and see Gyökeres as a key target. However, the Gunners are not alone in pursuing his signature. Manchester United have also maintained a long-standing interest in the Sporting frontman and are actively working to secure a deal.

Despite United’s pursuit of Matheus Cunha, their interest in Gyökeres has remained firm. As cited by L’Équipe, United have made more significant progress than Arsenal, having engaged in discussions with the striker over a longer period. This earlier contact may provide them with a competitive edge in the race for his signature.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have yet to make a decisive move. Reports suggest the club is still weighing up whether to prioritise Gyökeres or Benjamin Sesko as their attacking addition. This hesitation could prove costly, given the calibre of clubs competing for Gyökeres and the high demand for proven forwards in the current transfer market.

Urgency Required as Transfer Race Heats Up

Players of Gyökeres’ quality rarely remain available for long, particularly after producing such consistent and high-level performances. If Arsenal wish to avoid missing out, a more proactive approach may be necessary in the coming weeks.

With United already advancing talks and demonstrating serious intent, the situation demands swift and strategic action from the Gunners. Delays in making a clear decision could leave the door open for their rivals to secure one of Europe’s most in-form strikers.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…