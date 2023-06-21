Man Utd prepared to offer two players plus cash to hijack Arsenal’s move for Rice

Manchester United is reportedly attempting to disrupt Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice in the current transfer window.

Arsenal has identified Rice as one of their primary transfer targets and has already made multiple offers to West Ham United for his services.

Rice himself is reportedly open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side, which could facilitate a smooth transfer. However, a new challenge has emerged as Manchester United has entered the race for the player.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Red Devils are willing to include either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay as part of their offer to West Ham in their bid to outmanoeuvre Arsenal and secure the signing of the London-born midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to act fast and seal the deal for Rice before another club takes him away from our grasp.

The midfielder is one of the best in the league and will certainly make us better, which is why West Ham is looking to earn huge pay before he leaves them.

Although we have other targets for different spots in the team, we must do all we can to win the race for Rice.

It would be embarrassing if we fail to reach an agreement to buy him from the Irons and he moves to Manchester United instead.

