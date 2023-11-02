Manchester United is pushing to beat Arsenal to a Galatasaray star

Manchester United is reportedly intensifying its efforts to sign Sacha Boey, and their interest threatens Arsenal’s hopes of acquiring the Galatasaray player.

Boey has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, and the club appeared to be closing in on a move for him during the previous transfer window. However, he remained in Turkey, where Arsenal continued to monitor his progress in anticipation of the next summer transfer window.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Manchester United is equally keen on adding Boey to their squad, and they have been closely following his performances. The Red Devils are ramping up their efforts to secure his signature and are aware of Arsenal’s interest in the player.

Both Premier League clubs are set to compete for Boey’s services when the opportunity arises, and Arsenal will be determined not to lose out in the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have scouted Boey for several weeks, so it does not make sense that we could lose him to United.

Both clubs are top clubs and he will struggle to choose one, but if we make him feel assured that we are the right club to continue his development, he will choose us.

If that isn’t the case, we must look for another player to bring to the Emirates for our right-back spot.