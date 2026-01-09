Manchester United is pushing to beat Arsenal to Bundesliga talent

Yan Diomande is currently regarded as one of the most sought-after young players in world football, and Arsenal are keen to add him to their squad as part of their long-term recruitment strategy. The attacker has continued to impress with his development, and his progress has drawn attention from several elite clubs across Europe.

RB Leipzig has built a reputation as one of the finest talent developers in the modern game. Their squad is filled with young players who are already capable of performing at the highest level, and the club’s ability to identify and nurture emerging stars is widely respected. Diomande is the latest player to benefit from that environment, and his rapid rise has made him a major target in the transfer market.

Strong competition for signature

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration of Diomande. A number of top clubs in England and across Europe have been monitoring his situation closely, recognising his potential to develop into a decisive player at the highest level. The competition for his signature is intense, and Leipzig is fully aware of the growing interest surrounding the youngster.

The 19-year-old is currently representing Ivory Coast at the AFCON, where he has been showcasing his qualities on an international stage. His performances at the tournament have only strengthened the belief that he is ready for the next step in his career. Once he returns, there is a real possibility that he could leave Leipzig, with a serious battle now underway to secure his services.

Manchester United push ahead

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are determined to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Diomande. The club believe that if they act decisively, they can convince the attacker to choose them over the Gunners. United are reportedly keen to complete a deal as soon as possible, concerned that waiting until the summer would invite even more competition from rival clubs.

Arsenal, by contrast, are understood to be considering a move at a later stage. That approach carries a degree of risk, as Diomande could have already committed his future elsewhere by the time they are ready to act. With interest continuing to grow, the coming weeks could prove decisive in shaping where one of football’s most exciting young prospects plays next.