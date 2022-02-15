Manchester United is ready to pay big money for Arsenal’s target in the summer

Manchester United is prepared to make a huge offer for Christopher Nkunku at the end of this season.

The RB Leipzig star has been in stunning form in this campaign, and he has attracted the attention of other top European clubs.

The Sun maintains Arsenal wants to sign him even though the Bundesliga club wants to keep their top player.

The former PSG youngster is just 24 and has already played for the French giants and Leipzig.

Arsenal might struggle to get their hands on his signature after Manchester United entered the race.

Fichajes.net says the Red Devils are planning a major overhaul of their squad, and they see him as one player who can make an impact at Old Trafford.

They are now prepared to splash the cash on the France international who has 11 goals and 9 assists from 22 league matches this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nkunku has been on an incredible run of form in this campaign, and he can only get better.

At 24, the midfielder will deliver fine performances for plenty more years to come.

We need to sign an attacker, but an accomplished attacking midfielder like him is also missing on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

A move for him makes sense, and it would be interesting to see if Edu can make it happen.

