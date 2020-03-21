Manchester United join Arsenal in battle to land top La Liga ace

Manchester United make contact with Atletico Madrid over a move for Thomas Lemar

The French attacker has been a long term target for Arsenal and the Gunners reportedly saw a bid for his signature in 2017 fail as they competed with Liverpool to sign him.

He eventually moved to Atletico Madrid, but he has been underwhelming for the Spaniards.

The popular opinion is that Diego Simeone doesn’t know how to get the best out of the former AS Monaco man and any other manager that is good with attacking talents can revive his career.

Arsenal was linked with a move for him last summer as the Gunners sought more firepower in their attack, but the Spaniard’s were unwilling to sell.

Diego Simeone has recently admitted that the player hasn’t performed as well as they expected him to when he was signed and they could be prepared to cash in on him.

ESPN claims that Manchester United has become the latest team to consider making a move for the attacker.

The report further claims that the player’s representatives have met with the Red Devils and he is open to leaving the Wanda Metropolitana because their style of football doesn’t fit his.

There is probably more to this than meets the eye, if there is one team more speculated about it is Man Utd and it is probably too early to be too worried about them snatching any of Arsenal’s targets.