Manchester United join Arsenal in the race to sign exciting Ligue 1 teenager

Manchester United has become the latest team to rival Arsenal for the signature of Renne’s teenager Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been one of the revelations of the season for the French side.

He has starred against top opponents like PSG and Monaco and his performances have helped his team to stay third on the league table before the coronavirus outbreak halted the campaign.

Arsenal and Tottenham were the two English sides initially linked with a move for him, but the player’s preference for playing for Real Madrid has slowed down interest from Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, recent reports have claimed that no team has made an offer for Camavinga yet despite interest in him from many teams.

This gives Arsenal the chance to sign him should they make their interest official.

A report from Sun Sports is claiming that Manchester United has joined the race for his signature.

United is one of the richest teams in Europe and the lack of Champions League football hasn’t stopped them from spending lots of money when they feel it is required.

Ole Gunnar Solkjear will, however, have to beat competition from Arsenal and other top teams before he can sign Camavinga.