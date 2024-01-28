Manchester United joins Arsenal in race to sign coveted striker

Manchester United has reportedly entered the race to sign Ivan Toney, joining Arsenal in pursuit of the English striker.

Since Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League, Toney has been in exceptional form, establishing himself as a formidable striker. Despite facing a ban in the first half of the season, there was speculation about his potential move to another club in the current transfer window. However, Brentford’s battle for Premier League survival suggests he is likely to stay with them until the summer.

Several clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, have expressed interest in acquiring Toney’s services. The latest reports from The Athletic now indicate that Manchester United has joined the competition for his signature.

With the impending departure of Anthony Martial at the end of the season, United requires a new striker, making Toney a key target for them. This development adds United as a new challenger alongside Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to secure Toney’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney will get more suitors in the coming months, so we have to be prepared to fight to win the race for his signature.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…