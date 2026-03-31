Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for an experienced free agent

Arsenal have been linked with a potential free transfer for Leon Goretzka at the end of this season, with the midfielder expected to seek a move away from his current club upon the expiry of his deal.

Bayern Munich are not planning to retain him beyond this term and has already made preparations for his departure. This development has alerted several top clubs across Europe, particularly in the Premier League, where interest in his services is growing.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Goretzka remains one of the most accomplished midfielders in European football, bringing a wealth of experience that could significantly strengthen any squad. His physical presence, technical ability, and tactical awareness would make him a valuable addition to Arsenal should they secure his signature.

However, competition for the Germans’ services is intensifying. As reported by Sport Witness, Manchester United have now emerged as the latest club to express an interest in signing him. The Red Devils are also aiming to reinforce their squad at the end of the season and view Goretzka as a high-calibre option who could enhance their midfield.

Decision Could Hinge on Game Time

With multiple elite clubs monitoring his situation, Goretzka is in a strong position to evaluate his options carefully. The prospect of joining either Arsenal or Manchester United presents distinct advantages, but playing time is likely to be a decisive factor in his final decision.

A move to Manchester United may offer a clearer pathway to regular first-team football, which could prove influential in his thinking. In contrast, Arsenal’s competitive midfield options may present a greater challenge in securing consistent minutes.

Ultimately, Goretzka is expected to attract significant attention as a free agent, and his next move will be closely watched. His decision will not only shape his own career trajectory but could also have a notable impact on whichever club succeeds in securing his signature.