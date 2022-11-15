Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for attacking talent

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk for the last few months and the attacker continues to get better.

The Ukrainian has been on the radar of several top European clubs, but Arsenal remains confident they will win the race for his signature.

The Gunners could steal a march on others by signing him in January, but a new club has joined the race.

Newcastle United was considered the other EPL side that could stop the Gunners from adding him to their squad, however, the winger is now being linked with a move to Manchester United as well.

Sun Sport reports the Red Devils have been watching him for some time now and their scouts were impressed by his performance in the Champions League group stage.

United can compete with us for any top player, but we are having a much better season.

Considering how players have struggled at Old Trafford recently, we could be the best club for Mudryk.

We just need to convince him that joining us is the best next step for his career ahead of the next transfer window.

However, we must not underestimate United’s interest because they could also be in an advance stage in their plans to sign him.

