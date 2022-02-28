Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for Dutch international

Manchester United could spoil Arsenal’s plans to add PSV attacker Cody Gakpo to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Dutchman has been in impressive form in recent seasons, and that could see him earn a transfer to a top European club soon.

Arsenal will add a few attackers to their squad at the end of this campaign after offloading some deadwood recently.

Mikel Arteta has limited options in that position now, and he would be keen to improve on them when this season ends.

At 22, Gakpo has great potential and a move to a top competition like the Premier League might make him become a better player.

The Daily Mail has reported about Arsenal’s interest in his signature before now.

But Fichajes.net is claiming that Manchester United also wants to add him to their squad.

The report claims the Red Devils want him to replace the underperforming Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need attackers to join our current squad to make it much stronger.

Arteta has stabilised the team’s result in recent months, but he needs to keep adding top players to the side before he can build a team that will consistently make the top four.