Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for exciting Spaniard

Ivan Fresneda was expected to leave Real Valladolid in the last transfer window as several clubs looked to add him to their squad.

The defender has emerged as one of the finest Spanish youngsters around and clubs want to add him to their squad.

Somehow, he did not leave his present employers in January, which could happen in the summer, with several clubs still keen on him.

A report on Football Insider reveals Manchester United has joined the race and will rival Arsenal as one of the top clubs keen to add him to their squad.

This means Mikel Arteta’s side has their work cut out in their bid to make the youngster a member of their group in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is an exciting talent and we should expect plenty of clubs to show an interest in the youngster.

However, we have a good reputation in talent development, which could help us convince him to move to London.

But if the 18-year-old wants to play immediately, that might be a problem because we already have too many right-backs and he will probably have to leave on loan initially.

WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…