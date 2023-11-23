Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for French defender

Manchester United is reportedly set to join Arsenal in the pursuit of Jean-Clair Todibo. The French defender has been on Manchester United’s radar in the past, but they did not intensify their interest enough to secure his signature in the summer. Todibo continued with Nice, and Arsenal subsequently expressed their interest in signing him.

Now, with Arsenal keen on adding Todibo to their squad, Manchester United has reportedly reignited their interest in the Frenchman. Given the potential departure of Jakub Kiwior, who is drawing interest from several Italian clubs, Arsenal could consider Todibo as a replacement.

The Sun reports that United is prepared to compete with Arsenal for Todibo’s signature. Both clubs are in need of defensive reinforcements and are willing to push each other to secure the services of the talented French defender.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Todibo has been constantly good for Nice over the last few terms and he has matured into a centre-back that could thrive in the Premier League.

He is still only 23, which is amazing because he has a lot of experience in the top European leagues.

He will provide more value to us than Kiwior and we should sell the Pole to sign him if that chance comes.

