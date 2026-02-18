Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for La Liga star

Arsenal are facing increased competition in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez as they attempt to bring him back to the Premier League this summer. The Argentine forward is currently at Atletico Madrid, where he has established himself as one of the club’s most important players.

Although the Spanish side would prefer to retain him, Alvarez has not been performing at the level he would have hoped in recent months. He began his spell in Madrid strongly, but a dip in goalscoring form has fuelled speculation about his future. As a result, several clubs are monitoring his situation closely.

Growing Interest Across Europe

Arsenal are among the teams credited with an interest in the forward. Reports have also linked Barcelona with a potential move. However, the list of suitors appears to be expanding. According to the Metro, Manchester United have now joined the race for his signature.

The Red Devils are currently undergoing a revival under Michael Carrick. A return to the Champions League at the end of this season would significantly strengthen their position in the transfer market. Qualification for Europe’s premier competition could provide both financial flexibility and added appeal to prospective signings.

A Premier League Return on the Cards

If Manchester United secure Champions League football, they may be prepared to invest heavily in new additions. Alvarez could emerge as a key target should they decide to reinforce their attacking options. His previous experience of living in Manchester may also make a return to England an attractive proposition.

For Arsenal, the development adds further complexity to their plans. Competition from domestic rivals, as well as interest from Spain, could drive up both the transfer fee and wage demands. Much may depend on how Alvarez finishes the current campaign and whether Atletico Madrid remains determined to keep him.

With multiple clubs circling, the summer transfer window is shaping up to be decisive in determining where the Argentine’s future lies.