Manchester United joins Arsenal in the race for top midfielder

Marc Casado is one of the players at Barcelona who is not currently featuring prominently in Hansi Flick’s plans, with reports suggesting the German manager could be open to sanctioning his departure in the next transfer window. Arsenal have been long-term admirers of the midfielder and continue to monitor his progress as they evaluate options to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners believe the youngster could develop effectively within Mikel Arteta’s system, particularly given their preference for technically strong midfielders with tactical intelligence. Arsenal’s recruitment team have tracked him for some time and view him as a player who could add both depth and long-term potential as they continue building a side capable of competing across multiple competitions.

Casado’s Situation at Barcelona

Casado has found himself on the fringes of the Barcelona first team, with limited opportunities making it difficult for him to secure a regular role in the side. Despite his strong reputation within the club’s academy system, competition for midfield places under Flick has restricted his involvement in key fixtures throughout the season.

Barcelona are understood to be open to considering offers for him if the right proposal arrives, as the club continues to balance financial pressures with squad planning. While they value his potential, they are also aware that player sales may be necessary to support wider recruitment plans during the summer window.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

Arsenal remain interested in Casado but have not yet accelerated their pursuit, leaving room for other clubs to enter the race. According to Fichajes, Manchester United have now joined the competition for his signature and are monitoring developments closely as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of a busy summer.

With Barcelona prepared to listen to suitable offers, both clubs could compete directly for his services in the coming weeks. The midfielder’s decision is likely to depend on where he sees the clearest pathway to regular first team football at the highest level, as well as which project offers the best environment for his continued development. Interest from multiple top sides ensures his future remains uncertain as the transfer window approaches.

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