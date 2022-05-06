Manchester United joins the race for Arsenal Ligue 1 target

Arsenal will now have to deal with competition from Manchester United for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 19-year-old first came to the attention of English fans in the last transfer window when Newcastle United tried to sign him.

But the deal broke down, and more clubs in the country began paying attention to him.

One of them is Arsenal, and the Gunners will hope he agrees to become their next import from France.

But they need to see off competition from other clubs to achieve that.

ESPN claims Manchester United has inquired about signing him because their in-coming manager, Erik Ten Hag, likes the Frenchman.

Bayern Munich is also interested, and they expect Newcastle to return for his services when another opportunity comes in the summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering the lineup of clubs looking to sign him, Ekitike looks like the real deal.

At 19, he is just starting out in his career, and he would be a long-term solution to our goal-scoring problems if he moves to the Emirates.

With Alexandre Lacazette almost certain to leave, we should get serious about Ekitike if the former Lyon man is now surplus to requirements at the Emirates.