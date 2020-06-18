Manchester United joins the race for Arsenal target

Arsenal has been joined by Manchester United in their bid to land AS Roma winger, Cengiz Under this summer.

The Turkish international is one of the most exciting wingers in the Italian top flight and after making a poor start to this season, he began to find his feet in the Italian capital before football was suspended.

A new report from Corriere dello Sport via Sun Sport claims that the winger is interesting Mikel Arteta ahead of the next transfer window.

However, Arteta isn’t the only Premier League manager that has been impressed by him with the report also claiming that Manchester United also wants to sign him.

It claims that the Red Devils have Jadon Sancho as their top summer target, however, because of the coronavirus pandemic they might be priced out of a deal for the Englishman and they may now turn their attention to Under.

The Turkish winger is valued at £27m which is far less than what Borussia Dortmund would ask for Sancho.

He is tipped to provide competition for Nicolas Pepe if he moves to the Emirates and his addition would give Mikel Arteta a much-needed squad depth.