Manchester United joins the race to sign Arsenal Brazilian target

Manchester United has become the latest team to join the race for Arsenal’s summer transfer target, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for Lille, both in French Ligue 1 and in Europe this season.

His fine performances for them have seen him attract the attention of Arsenal and the likes of Chelsea and Everton.

He is one of several Lille players that is expected to be sold this summer after a number of teams became interested in his signature.

The Daily Record is claiming that Manchester United have asked to be informed about offers for the defender as Ole Gunnar Solkjear wants to add to his record signing, Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been one of the highest spenders in recent transfer windows after they splashed out more than £100 million on two defenders last summer.

Arsenal is also in need of defensive reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta has signed two defenders since becoming the club’s manager, but his defence is still struggling with inconsistency and he will hope that he can land Gabriel when the transfer window opens and that the Brazilian will bring more consistency to his backline.

William Saliba has already joined the Gunners and a partnership between him and Gabriel would certainly be an interesting one.