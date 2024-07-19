Manchester United keeps pushing Arsenal in the race for Turkey star

Manchester United is one of the most active Premier League clubs in this transfer market and could potentially steal a player from under Arsenal’s nose.

The Red Devils have already made some high-profile signings and are continuing to monitor players for potential acquisitions.

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice last summer and added David Raya and Kai Havertz to their squad. However, they have not been very active in this window, with their move for Riccardo Calafiori stalling for weeks.

Another defender on Arsenal’s shortlist is Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, who also impressed for Turkey at Euro 2024.

Arsenal has admired the versatile defender even before Euro 2024 began and was expected to make a move for him as soon as the tournament ended.

However, no move has materialised, which could cost them. A report from The Sun claims that Manchester United is also interested in Kadioglu.

The Red Devils could make an approach soon, having been more proactive than Arsenal in this transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ferdi Kadioglu is a fine player who we should add to our squad, but he does not seem to be a priority target for our board

