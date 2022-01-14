Manchester United leading Arsenal in the race for Serie A star

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in a move for Napoli midfielder, Fabian Ruiz, but the Red Devils are leading the race for his signature.

Ruiz has been one of the finest players in Serie A and he could leave Naples at the end of this season.

Arsenal has bolstered their midfield with some impressive players in recent transfer windows.

However, they are still looking to add quality players to the group, which puts Ruiz on their radar.

However, La Repubblica, via The Daily Mail, claims United is leading the race for the Spaniard.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ruiz has a lot of experience and he probably has that edge over most of Arsenal’s young midfielders.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been almost flawless in their performance for the club this season.

However, Ruiz could be an upgrade and a significant player that others can learn from.

The competition from United is one that we should take seriously considering the Red Devils have money to burn and have been spending relentlessly recently.

They might need to replace the out-going Paul Pogba in the summer, which could increase their desire for Ruiz.

He has 5 goals and 2 assists from 16 Serie A matches this season.

