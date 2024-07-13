Arsenal News Latest News

Manchester United legend compares Arsenal target to Cristiano Ronaldo

Nico Williams is one of the stars of Euro 2024, and his form is a key reason why Spain could win the competition on Sunday.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months as one of the finest attackers in Europe.

The Gunners are keen to add him to their squad after watching him deliver top performances for Spain at the Euros.

They have been doing their homework on him, and when he leaves Germany, they might accelerate their interest in his signature.

Wayne Rooney has followed the Spaniard at the Euros and insists he reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United, and the former England star can see some similarities between Williams and the Portugal captain.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Williams, for me, is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when Cristiano was young.

‘He’s a big lad, he’ll take the ball and sometimes tries too much but usually makes the right decisions.

‘He is an incredible threat in one-on-one situations and scores goals as well. England need to be really careful with him.’

Williams being compared to Ronaldo is a huge praise, and the attacker will truly be a superb addition to our squad if we sign him this summer.

  1. Another player linked to us and would love him here but likely going elsewhere like Barca, if they can afford him. By the way, Onana close to signing for Villa for £50 million.

    1. I think Williams is probably Barcelona bound too. They are reported to be returning to financial stability very soon now and it seems he favours them as a likely destination.

      I’m not sure how “interested” Arsenal really were in Onana – they’ve been linked to many players – but Villa looks like getting him.

      There’s a while to go yet in the transfer window but Arsenal needs to get a move on with their targets and get selling as well (if they can).

  2. Would love him to come to Arsenal, but his wage demands are apparently too high according to what the media has been saying that it is in the region of £300,000 PW. That’s what they say!

