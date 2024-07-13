Manchester United legend compares Arsenal target to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months as one of the finest attackers in Europe.

The Gunners are keen to add him to their squad after watching him deliver top performances for Spain at the Euros.

They have been doing their homework on him, and when he leaves Germany, they might accelerate their interest in his signature.

Wayne Rooney has followed the Spaniard at the Euros and insists he reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rooney and Ronaldo were teammates at Manchester United, and the former England star can see some similarities between Williams and the Portugal captain.