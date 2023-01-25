Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days.

Reports continue to link them with some fresh signings and they might add a few to their group before the window closes.

Scholes believes squad depth is important for any club hoping to win the Premier League and urged the Gunners to make some new additions to their squad.

He said via Metro Sport:

‘Those players that come in might not always be as good as the starters, but they might even be better from the bench.

‘When Leandro Trossard came on for Gabriel Martinelli, I didn’t think it weakened Arsenal, it really didn’t.

‘So I think Trossard is a great signing. Two or three more would really boost this team to go on and win the Premier League.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries to some key players could derail our campaign, which is why it is very important that we add new men to our group.

Leandro Trossard did well in his first few minutes on the pitch against Manchester United, which proves he is a solid addition to the squad.

We can trust Mikel Arteta to make a good decision when purchasing players and any new man that joins the group should do well.

