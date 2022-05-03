Manchester United linked with a move for in-form Arsenal man

Manchester United could look to sign Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes at the end of this season, according to transfer insider, Gianluca di Marzio.

The Brazilian is now a mainstay in the current Arsenal team after he formed a solid defensive partnership with Ben White.

Reports have linked him with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks. Juventus is another club that also reportedly has an interest in the former Lille centre back.

United has been added to that list with Di Marzio revealing in a recent interview that they might make a move for him.

He tells Wett Freunde: “There are talks of a move with Gabriel which could be a target for Juve’s defence. He could be a target for Juventus or Manchester United.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel has developed very well at Arsenal and it is normal that other clubs want to poach him from the club.

The defender is one of the key members of our team and we should expect suitors to circle.

But keeping our best players will be the genuine test of how serious we are about becoming a top club again.

If we let him leave, we might start our rebuild from scratch again because he is now an important fixture in our team.

