Manchester United linked with a shock transfer for Arsenal outcast

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has become a target for Manchester United following his fine stint on loan at West Brom.

The Arsenal man has spent this second half of the season on loan at the Hawthorns where he attempted but failed to save the Baggies from relegation.

He will return to the Emirates at the end of the campaign, but he might not remain with Arsenal after attracting several new suitors.

The Daily Mail says his performances in this second half of the season have caught the attention of United alongside Everton, Leeds and Southampton.

He is unlikely to earn a permanent place in the Arsenal first team when he returns in the summer.

United has a strong squad and can count on Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their right back.

He is one of the best in the country, but he doesn’t have a backup and Maitland-Niles has played in that position at Arsenal.

Everton also sees him as a right-back, however, Leeds and Southampton consider him a midfielder and that is his preferred position.

It is one reason why he joined West Brom and it will be interesting to see which of his suitors he picks when he returns.