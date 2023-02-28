Manchester United looking to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice

Arsenal is facing more competition in their bid to add Declan Rice to their squad.

The midfielder is leaving West Ham and the top clubs in England are keen on his signature.

Chelsea and Manchester City were considered Arsenal’s main competitors for the World Cup star.

However, Football Insider reveals Manchester United has also joined the race and the Red Devils are confident they could beat the others to land him.

Rice is accomplished in the Premier League and wants Champions League football, which means City and United’s interest should worry Arsenal.

Both should be in Europe’s top club competition at the end of the season and have the funds to compete for the midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice will certainly command a huge transfer fee now that many clubs have joined the race for his signature.

The midfielder is an accomplished player in the league and will probably perform better than Moises Caicedo, whom we wanted to sign in January.

But he will still cost a significant amount even though he has just a season left on his contract and we must decide if he is worth spending all that money on before making the deal happen.

However, if the bidding war makes him too expensive, the sensible thing to do is to leave the race.

