Manchester United makes Arsenal target a priority signing

Manchester United is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Pau Torres in the summer.

The Villarreal defender is one player that Arsenal has been linked with a move for before now.

The Gunners considered signing him before settling for Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer.

He has continued to develop his game in Spain and Todofichajes says he is set to make a move to England.

The report says United is serious about signing him and they have identified him as the perfect partner to Harry Maguire.

The defender is currently valued at 50m euros, the same fee Arsenal paid to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the last summer transfer window.

However, if that fee isn’t paid before the end of the next transfer window, it could go up to 65m euros.

Arsenal will add a few fresh faces to their squad at the end of this season and a defender could be among them.

They are not expected to offer a new deal to David Luiz and they can bring Torres in to replace him at the Emirates.

He has the chance to show Arsenal why he is worth signing as the Gunners face Villarreal over two legs in the Europa League semi-finals.