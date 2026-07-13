Manchester United makes it harder for Arsenal to sign Rogers

Arsenal could face a more difficult task in their pursuit of Morgan Rogers after Manchester United reportedly reached an agreement to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The Gunners have admired Rogers for some time and are expected to increase their interest following the World Cup. However, Aston Villa have maintained that the England international is not available for transfer despite continued speculation over his future.

Villa’s transfer plans could change Arsenal’s hopes

Although Villa insist that Rogers is not for sale, every player has a value, and the club could consider offers if the right proposal is received. At the same time, they are unlikely to allow too many key players to leave during the same transfer window.

According to Standard Sports, Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Tielemans from Aston Villa. The report suggests that the Belgian midfielder’s departure would make it much more difficult for Villa to sanction the sale of another important player such as Rogers.

Tielemans has been one of Villa’s most influential performers, and losing him would represent a significant change to the squad. As a result, the club are expected to be reluctant to weaken the team further by allowing Rogers to leave as well.

Arsenal may need to consider alternatives

Arsenal are unlikely to abandon their interest in Rogers without attempting to complete a deal. However, the latest developments could force the Gunners to pay a considerably higher fee if they remain determined to sign the forward.

If Villa refuse to negotiate or significantly increases their asking price, Arsenal may eventually decide to focus on alternative transfer targets rather than committing excessive resources to a single player.

The situation also highlights the importance of acting quickly in the transfer market. Delays can allow circumstances to change rapidly, making negotiations more complicated and reducing the likelihood of completing a preferred signing before the transfer window closes.

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