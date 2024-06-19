Manchester United moves ahead of Arsenal in race to sign Serie A striker

Joshua Zirkzee is on the shopping list of several top European clubs, including Arsenal, who are expected to sign a striker this summer.

The Dutchman has just finished a fantastic season at Bologna, and his fine form has caught Arsenal’s attention. The Gunners are eager to bolster their forward line.

Mikel Arteta’s side has some talented forwards, but they do not score enough goals, and they want to change that.

Their first-choice target was Benjamin Sesko, but the Slovenian has decided not to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Arsenal is back to the drawing board, and they might pick Zirkzee as the next player to focus on.

The Dutchman has been impressive over the last few months, and Arsenal believes he can improve their attacking output.

However, Manchester United also wants to sign him, and the Red Devils are now leading the race for his signature, according to The Sun.

The report claims United has stepped up its interest and is likely to gain the upper hand on Arsenal by signing him soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zirkzee is an exciting attacker, and several clubs are interested in signing him. However, he does not have enough goals, which means he is not so different from our current options.

