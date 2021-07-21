Manchester United now ahead of Arsenal in the race for midfielder

Manchester United is leading Arsenal in the race for Ruben Neves this summer.

The Gunners have made him their preferred candidate to replace Granit Xhaka when the Swiss midfielder joins AS Roma.

However, the Italians haven’t reached an agreement with Arsenal for his signature so far.

Xhaka appears keen to make the move, but he can only join Jose Mourinho in Rome if Arsenal gets their desired transfer fee.

TalkSPORT as reported by the Daily Mail says the Gunners have held talks with his agent, however, they are no longer leading the race for his signature.

Manchester United has become the favourites to sign him following their recent interest.

The report says the Red Devils have identified the 24-year-old as the perfect replacement for Paul Pogba who could leave them before this transfer window closes.

If they don’t sell Pogba now, they might lose him on a free transfer next summer because the Frenchman wants out.

They are now looking to offload him to PSG for £43m and his agent is in talks with the French club over securing his signature.

Arsenal has prioritised bolstering their midfield this summer and some of the fans may not be happy if they miss out on signing Neves.