Manchester United pause their interest in Arsenal target

Manchester United has handed Arsenal a boost in the race for Eduardo Camavinga with a new report claiming they have now paused their interest in the Frenchman.

The 18-year-old is one of the finest youngsters in the world at the moment and he might leave Rennes this summer.

He has an expiring contract with the French club and hasn’t shown any willingness to sign a new one.

If he continues to avoid signing a new deal, he might have to be sold so that Rennes can avoid losing him for free next summer.

Manchester United has been one of his biggest suitors and the lure of playing in the Champions League and challenging for the Premier League title, would have seen him choose to join the Red Devils over Arsenal.

However, Eurosport reports that United has paused their interest in him for now.

The report claims that the Red Devils are prepared to be patient and to wait for him until next summer.

That is when they will need a defensive midfielder, so it makes sense for Arsenal to make their move for him now.

The Gunners are still pursuing their interest in the likes of Houssem Aouar and Martin Odegaard, but they could get Camavinga for just £25m.