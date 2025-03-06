Manchester United preparing to hijack Arsenal’s move for coveted striker

Arsenal have been pursuing Benjamin Šeško for some time and remain keen on securing his signature.

The Gunners came very close to signing the Slovenian striker in the last transfer window, only for him to turn down the move at the last minute. Instead, he opted to remain at RB Leipzig for another season, allowing himself further time to develop and refine his game in the Bundesliga.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Šeško will once again have to make a decision about his future, and this time, a departure from Leipzig appears increasingly likely. Arsenal is still in the market for a new striker, and he remains a player they are actively considering.

However, competition for his signature is intensifying. As reported by Caught Offside, Manchester United has now added Šeško to their list of transfer targets. According to the report, the Red Devils see him as an ideal striker for Ruben Amorim and are prepared to make a serious effort to sign him.

Like Arsenal, United have a pressing need for a reliable goalscorer and will likely push hard to secure a deal for Šeško. His performances for Leipzig have made him one of the most sought-after young forwards in European football, and there is expected to be significant interest from multiple top clubs once the transfer window opens.

With his availability set to attract widespread attention, Arsenal must act swiftly if they are serious about bringing him to the Emirates. Delaying negotiations could allow another club to finalise an agreement before the Gunners have the chance to present their offer. If Arsenal intend to make Šeško their long-term solution in attack, they must move quickly to avoid missing out on yet another top target.