Manchester United ready to gazump Arsenal to Premier League target

Manchester United are said to be increasing their efforts to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester, a player who is claimed to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

The midfielder is believed to be on the lookout for a new club this summer, with his current contract with the Foxes into it’s final 12 months.

Journalists have claimed that the Gunners opened talks over a deal to land him earlier in 2022, and we are claimed to have agreed personal terms, but we could now potentially miss out with the Red Devils now ready to weigh in with their own bid for his signature.

United had been pursuing a deal to sign Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona this summer, but the player seems to be continuing to resist their advances despite reports of an agreement with his playing club.

They now look set to turn their attentions to Tielemans who has attracted a keen interest from new manager Erik Ten Hag as claimed by CBS Sports (via the Express), and the timing could well be ideal as we are distracted by our efforts to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, with the Ukrainian a competent operator as a CM or at left-back.

I’ve been a big fan of Youri for some time, and I will be a little annoyed if he ends up joining our rivals instead of coming to the Emirates, but we do appear to have decided that they would prefer Zinchenko’s signature instead, possibly due to his versatility.

If it were up to me, I think I’d have looked to have cashed in on either Mo Elneny or Granit Xhaka in order to take advantage of Tielemans contract situation, as I believe he would have been an upgrade on our options and a player who very-much fits our current transfer policy. I think he will be an even bigger boost for Manchester United…

Do you believe we will quickly regret allowing United to swoop in and sign the Belgian?

Patrick

