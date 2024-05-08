Manchester United receive fitness boost ahead of the match against Arsenal

Manchester United have struggled with injuries for much of this season, but they have received a fitness boost ahead of their game against Arsenal.

United will be the latest club to try to halt Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title when they face the Gunners this weekend.

Having been humiliated by Crystal Palace in their last competitive game, United will be eager to prevent Arsenal from adding to their misery.

Mikel Arteta’s side does not have the best record when visiting Old Trafford and United could field a stronger team for this game.

According to Football London, several of United’s injured players are returning to training ahead of the game.

The report reveals that the Red Devils have recovered the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, and Scott McTominay ahead of the match.

United could field these players from the beginning and hope they can help secure a victory against Arsenal.

Man United will relish the chance to spoil our title ambitions even though it would help their neighbours Manchester City become champions.

However, our players can get the job done and we expect them to rise to the occasion.

