Manchester United reportedly leading Arsenal and others in the race for Championship star

Manchester United appears to be the team standing between Arsenal and Joe Rodon.

The defender has been hailed as one of the best in the Championship this season and he has played every league game that he has been fit to play this campaign.

He has been touted as the ideal United signing and the Red Devils have a good relationship with the Welsh side.

They signed Dan James from Swansea last summer and the winger has been a very important presence in their team this season.

Arsenal is another team interested in the defender who is reportedly valued at £20 million.

The report in the Sun also claims that Arteta would be operating under a tight budget this season and Rodon would be the kind of quality player that the Gunners would be able to afford.

The defence has been a long term problem for Arsenal and the Gunners are keen to sort it out in the summer.

They have targeted a number of European talent but Rodon could be their best option as he has experience playing in England and he won’t come at a ridiculously high price.

Chelsea is also another team looking to sign him when the transfer window reopens.