Manchester United reportedly scouting Arsenal’s Bundesliga target

Manchester United remains in competition with Arsenal over the transfer of RB Leipzig defender, Dayot Upamecano, according to The Athletic.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the top defenders in Europe over the past few seasons and his fine performances for the Germans, who surprisingly reached the semifinal of the Champions League this season, has remained impressive.

He has just extended his contract with them for another three years, but that doesn’t mean he will not be sold as the new deal contains a fair release clause.

Arsenal tried to sign him in last summer’s transfer window, but the Germans were able to keep hold of him, however the Gunners have remained interested in signing him as their defence continues to struggle.

Mikel Arteta has signed a few defenders, but Upamecano is a defender that the Gunners will jump at the chance to sign if he ever became available.

They will, however, face competition from Manchester United with the report claiming that the Red Devils have continued to scout him as they look for a long-term partner to Harry Maguire.

Arsenal is on the verge of landing Gabriel from Lille and if they sign the Brazilian, they might drop their interest in Upamecano for this summer, at least.